Filed under: Chelsea FC: Premier League WATCH: Kai Havertz adds a third as well for Chelsea against Burnley! Lethal! By Fellipe Miranda Mar 5, 2022, 4:19pm GMT Goals cannot wait! Two minutes from scoring his first goal, Havertz adds a second for himself and the Blues' third goal of the day with a tap-in from Reece James' low cross to the small area. 3-0, Chelsea!
