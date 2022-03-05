 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News ABRAMOVICH TO SELL CHELSEA

Filed under:

WATCH: Kai Havertz adds a third as well for Chelsea against Burnley!

Lethal!

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new

Goals cannot wait! Two minutes from scoring his first goal, Havertz adds a second for himself and the Blues’ third goal of the day with a tap-in from Reece James’ low cross to the small area.

3-0, Chelsea!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...