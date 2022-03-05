Burnley 0-4 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Expected annoying. Got annoying. And plenty of it. Thanks, Burnley!

From the off, Chelsea dominated large swathes of the pitch in terms of territory and possession, but had little success breaking down Burnley’s back-many, especially when they had all 11 players behind the ball, which was often. The closest we came was a placed effort from Reece James, which was blocked by a defender.

The home side looked to take advantage of mistakes and set pieces, and they were gifted a fair few in the first-half. Thiago Silva cleared off the line, while Mendy got away with a terrible punch after McNeil put his effort over the top of the empty net.

The second half threatened to be more of the same, but Reece James took matters into his own hands, and picked out the far corner from a narrow angle after toying with the defender for a minute.

And Chelsea were just getting started, with Kai Havertz adding two in quick succession, first by heading in a lovely Pulisic high cross, then bundling in an equally lovely James low cross.

Burnley then began to kick people, with Silva and James suffering, but they eventually gave up on that, too — at least until Ashley Barnes was subbed on — and instead gifted a goal to Pulisic to make it 4-0.

Love it.

Carefree.

Chelsea back in the 3-4-3, with Saúl at left back for the mysteriously missing Alonso. No official word yet on his absence.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek on for the final 20 ... at right wing-back?

Hopefully nothing serious for Silva, James, or Jorginho after being in the wars in the second half

That’s 3 goals in 2 games against Burnley for Havertz

Third straight win in the league, and another clean sheet!

Stay tuned for the Conti Cup final!

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: