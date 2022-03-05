Burnley vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

It’s time to focus on football for a little bit once again, and this time back in the Premier League, even! If we are to maintain our cushion to the chasing pack in fourth and below, a win would be welcome.

After the rotation and tinkering of midweek, Tuchel’s back to something a bit more standard — or so it seems — with Saúl deputizing for Alonso at left wing-back.

Here we go!

Burnley starting lineup (4-4-2):

Pope | Taylor, Collins, Tarkowski, Roberts | McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Lennon | Rodriguez, Weghorst

Substitutes from: Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Cork, Cornet, Barnes, Richardson

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Rüdiger, Silva, Chalobah | Saúl, Jorginho (c), Kanté, James | Pulisic, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Kenedy, Christensen, Sarr, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner

Date / Time: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST; 8:30pm IST

Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley, England

Referee: Andre Marriner (on pitch); Mike Dean (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); USA, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!