Strange days but at least no new injuries for Chelsea ahead of Burnley

It’s probably an understatement to call things “strange” around Chelsea Football Club these days, even if we ignore, impossible as it may (or should) be, the geopolitical situation, pressures, and repercussions. Even in pure sporting terms, it’s been a weird many weeks, with the team involved in just about any and every competition other than our main one, the Premier League. In fact, this weekend’s match against Burnley is only the second league game for us in the last six weeks.

That we’ve been largely able to maintain focus and, with one unfortunate exception, keep the wins coming, is a credit to the staff and to the players. There are much, much bigger issues and happenings out there related and especially unrelated to the club, but at the end of the day, we’ve all got to keep doing our jobs.

“We do our best to [...] focus on what we love the most and this is football and to perform the best way possible [and] this is also what we demand from ourselves.” “[We] are on a good run of results but you don’t see it on the table because we never got the points on the table because it was Club World Cup, Carabao Cup then FA Cup. A bit strange but still we are in a good place in the table and we have to fight hard to stay where we are and to give our very best. “Tough game coming at Burnley. We think we know very well what is coming. There will be no presents for us there. We want to dig in and accept the fight.”

One thing that will be helpful amid the constant drama is the return of a few players from minor injuries. Only César Azpilicueta is expected to miss out. (Tuchel didn’t mention Andreas Christensen, but he can be spotted on the pictures from training today.)

“No fresh injuries. I still have to talk to the fitness coaches and doctors after this press conference. Azpi was not in training yesterday so this will be a bit too close unfortunately for him. “Hakim was in training, seemed good so hopefully he can come back. Reece James did training yesterday so no problems so far, no reactions after his two matches. It’s good. “The guys who were not with us in Luton Town because minor injuries – Trevoh (Chalobah) and Thiago (Silva) – were back in training yesterday and seem good to go.”

Of course, as ever, regardless of who plays, we demand victory — fans, players, coaches, and owner(s) alike. Together as one.

“We want everybody to fight together. Even if they struggle in the moment to have the minutes they wish for. “We are in a good place. We have the spirit back, the quality back. We have the attitude right in the last matches and we have players back from injury. This is good. This is how it needs to be to reach our level of what we demand of ourselves.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Football.London

Clear eyes. Full hearts.