Burnley vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

It seems like forever since we’ve played a Premier League match, especially after the events of the past week (which continue to develop rapidly), but we do have one coming up this weekend and it’s even one of those classic “no easy games in the Premier League” types as we visit relegation-threatened Burnley for a traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off.

This game comes barely 72 hours after Wednesday’s FA Cup Round of 16 victory over Luton Town, but we did rotate heavily for that match and many of those who sat out seem to have improved their fitness. Reportedly, Hakim Ziyech, Trevoh Chalobah, and Reece James were all involved in training yesterday. Unfortunately, there is no word on either César Azpilicueta or Andreas Christensen, so presumably they remain sidelined alongside long-term injury victim Ben Chilwell.

We’re now into the run-in of the season, and focusing on the matters at hand will be imperative. We could yet finish the season with two trophies and an easy top-four finish, but we do have to keep taking care of business in games like this.

Choose wisely!

Loading…

(Live results)