Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Fate smiles upon Loftus-Cheek for once

1. RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK (7.6)

One does have to wonder if the footballing fates will ever let Ruben have some respite from the constant ups and downs that have plagued his professional career (and even large parts of his youth career). Considering he recently turned 26, it would certainly be a great time to spare him the constant cosmic misfortunes for a little while. It’s tough to think of a single season where he’s not had to deal with minor injuries, major injuries, mystery injuries, injury rehab, managerial whims, or ill-fated charity games.

To his credit, he’s kept on going, kept on believing, and usually making solid-to-excellent contributions whenever called upon, in whatever position. In this one, making his first start in almost three months after injury and illness, he played center back, which is something he hadn’t done since a pre-teen in the Academy.

And you know what, he wasn’t half-bad at all, essentially playing as a deep-lying playmaker. (That’s “quarterback” to any prospective owners form the other side of the Pond.)

2. TIMO WERNER (7.4)

Speaking of good things happening to good people in need of good things happening, Timo Werner! A goal and and two assists for the man who was all too visible last season but has become all too anonymous this season.

3. SAÚL ÑÍGUEZ (7.3)

And exhibit three on the feel-good podium. Congrats on your first (and probably last) goal for the club, Saúl!

vs. LUTON TOWN (FAC, A, W 3-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Loftus-Cheek (7.6), Werner (7.4), Saúl (7.3)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Rüdiger (6.8), James (6.7, sub) Lukaku (6.6), Vale (6.4, sub), Pulisic (6.3, sub), Mount (6.2)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Arrizabalaga (5.9), Jorginho (5.8), Kenedy (5.4), Hudson-Odoi (5.2)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Sarr (4.2)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL

(update pending due to technical issues)