WATCH: Armando Broja scores phenomenal solo goal

Armando Broja’s ascension to stardom continued last night, cutting a path through the West Ham defense as if it were Eden Hazard in his prime, and helping Southampton to a 3-1 victory and place in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Broja didn’t start but came on at half-time for Shane Long, and waiting until the final moments of the game to put the exclamation mark on Saints’ victory, who were up 2-1 at the time already.

Broja — (ed.note: and it’s apparently Bro-”ya” with a hard ‘j’ rather than Bro-”dja” with a soft ‘j’ now) — received the ball on the flank and went to work 1-v-5. A quick change of pace, some nice footwork, multiple drops of the shoulder, and of course a bit of clinical efficiency saw him leave all five in the dust and the goalkeeper grasping at air. Magnificent!

The 20-year-old now has 9 goals in all competitions for Southampton, and his overall game continues to grow at an exponential rate. Hopefully his chances of playing in Chelsea colors next season are, too!