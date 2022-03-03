The Daily Hilario: Thursday

GONE
Mattéo Guendouzi leaves Arsenal permanently to join Olympique Marseille on a 3 year deal. Guendouzi has met clauses in his loan deal after playing 38 games. #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 2, 2022
Guendouzi has already signed his contract until June 2025 with OM. #TeamOM
OOF
WHO'S NEXT? ⚪️ #UTB pic.twitter.com/yRvnnIMIBs— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) March 1, 2022
INVOLVED
17 – Bayer 04 Leverkusen’s Florian #Wirtz has been directly involved in 17 goals in this season’s #Bundesliga (7 goals, 10 assists) – more than any other teenager in Europe’s big-five leagues this term. All-rounder. pic.twitter.com/IfIc2cpi9M— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) March 2, 2022
Loading comments...