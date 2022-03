"Goodness me this is devastating"



Chelsea make it THREE it the 7th minute, Leicester are stunned



Live on https://t.co/u3Zn3Qkatz #WatchWithAta #BarclaysFAWSL pic.twitter.com/aeUSaHzy8v — ata football (@atafball) March 27, 2022

Beth England lays it to Sam Kerr from a free throw with a header, and havoc is done on Leicester’s defence yet again. And so the Australian sets Beth up for yet another stunning strike from the Blues today.