WATCH: Sam Kerr doubles Chelsea’s lead over Leicester City!

By Fellipe Miranda
Another one in the books! One great pass from centre-back Millie Bright sets Sam Kerr free to run at Leicester’s area. While she does not do well with her first attempt at goal by shooting straight at the keeper, she does no wrong with the rebound. 2-0 to the Blues!

