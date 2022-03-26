The Daily Hilario: Saturday

OOF
1 - Italy won't take part to the World Cup in two successive editions for the first time ever. Void.#ItaliaMacedonia— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 24, 2022
HMM
The FA Cup semi final between Liverpool and Manchester City will take place at Wembley on April 16 at 330pm. The FA will charter 100 free return bus services from Anfield and the Etihad.— paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) March 25, 2022
DISAPPOINTED
Roberto Mancini: “I’m more than disappointed, I’ve nothing to say. Something incredible happened tonight. We deserved to win the Euros, now we’ve been really unlucky… but that’s it, that’s the reality. I’m sorry for the players”. #Italy— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 24, 2022
Loading comments...