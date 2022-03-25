 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Conflicting reports on fifth shortlisted Chelsea bidder; Candy, Kim, SMG looking to join other consortiums

Things moving fast

By Rohaan1997
/ new

Amidst reports of Raine making a four-party shortlist of prospective buyers for Chelsea, there are rumors of a mystery fifth candidate who’s apparently in the picture still.

While the Athletic dismissed those suggestions, Sky Sports insists that the shortlist may not be quite complete.

In truth, things are now probably moving at such an accelerated pace that no one source knows the whole truth. That is best exemplified by Centricus’ case, with there being no unified consensus over whether they are in or out of the picture.

The Times reports that Chelsea’s final sale price is expected to be in the range of £2.5-2.75bn, with the shortlisted bidders now looking for clarification on whether they can improve their initial offers. Todd Boehly’s first offer is said to be just south of £2.5bn, with Broughton’s approach just below.

The interested parties are now expected to speak with the key officers of the club such as Thomas Tuchel, Marina Granovskaia and Guy Lawrence. Hopes are that the club’s sale will go through before the end of April.

Meanwhile, some of the bidders who did not supposedly make the final shortlist are hoping to join other consortiums to keep their dreams alive of owning a stake in Chelsea.

Catalina Kim, who was a part of the consortium with Nick Candy, has decided to split her partnership with the latter. She has also confirmed it has been suggested that she joins another consortium.

Meanwhile, Candy himself has been approached by the Ricketts-fronted group regarding a joint venture.

Saudi Media Group’s Khalid Al Khudair also confirmed their willingness to join another consortium should the opportunity arise, after seeing their bid to buy Chelsea rejected.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...