Conflicting reports on fifth shortlisted Chelsea bidder; Candy, Kim, SMG looking to join other consortiums

Amidst reports of Raine making a four-party shortlist of prospective buyers for Chelsea, there are rumors of a mystery fifth candidate who’s apparently in the picture still.

Boston Celtics & Atalanta co-owner Stephen Pagliuca joins shortlist to buy Chelsea. But told there is a still an unknown bidder who has made shortlist. So there’s five groups in contention... at least #cfc — Alistair Magowan (@alistairmagowan) March 25, 2022

While the Athletic dismissed those suggestions, Sky Sports insists that the shortlist may not be quite complete.

In truth, things are now probably moving at such an accelerated pace that no one source knows the whole truth. That is best exemplified by Centricus’ case, with there being no unified consensus over whether they are in or out of the picture.

None of this is certain. And amid talk of favourites, there are more than three bids still in the race. London-based investment firm Centricus, for example, are moving into next round of talks, too. — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) March 25, 2022

The Times reports that Chelsea’s final sale price is expected to be in the range of £2.5-2.75bn, with the shortlisted bidders now looking for clarification on whether they can improve their initial offers. Todd Boehly’s first offer is said to be just south of £2.5bn, with Broughton’s approach just below.

The interested parties are now expected to speak with the key officers of the club such as Thomas Tuchel, Marina Granovskaia and Guy Lawrence. Hopes are that the club’s sale will go through before the end of April.

Bidders for Chelsea to seek clarity over whether they can improve their offers to buy Chelsea during the final stages of the process as Raine finalise bid shortlist. (with @MattHughesDM) https://t.co/Ho4mBxyy9D — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) March 25, 2022

Meanwhile, some of the bidders who did not supposedly make the final shortlist are hoping to join other consortiums to keep their dreams alive of owning a stake in Chelsea.

Catalina Kim, who was a part of the consortium with Nick Candy, has decided to split her partnership with the latter. She has also confirmed it has been suggested that she joins another consortium.

Joint Statement



"We, the group of C&P Sports, Hana Financial and other strategic investors from South Korea, were suggested to join another Consortium. We thank Mr Nick Candy for our journey and wish him the best luck for his future." — catalina.n.kim (@catalinakim123) March 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Candy himself has been approached by the Ricketts-fronted group regarding a joint venture.

Saudi Media Group’s Khalid Al Khudair also confirmed their willingness to join another consortium should the opportunity arise, after seeing their bid to buy Chelsea rejected.