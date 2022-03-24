Saudi Media Group’s decision to stay out of the spotlight during Chelsea’s “fire sale” saga might have seemed like a good decision, given the nature of several other bids seeking as much PR building as possible. But at the end of the day staying under the radar might not have mattered at all, as several reports claim the bid led by Mohamed Alkhereiji is not part of Raine Group’s final shortlist.

Full story on Saudi Media Group's non-selection by Chelsea and Raine Group for their next ownership. Their plans had details to immediately inject £200m into the club amid financial concerns following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning: https://t.co/zLW6LMXmos #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) March 24, 2022

Alkhereiji is not the only fan disappointed by their failure, as several Chelsea supporters in social media networks made it known that they wanted someone in command that could be as supportive (and willing to spend out-of-pocket money) as outgoing owner, Roman Abramovich. This would have been the case from the get-go with SMG, as they wanted to inject £200m into the club’s funds to keep it afloat in light of recent troubles thanks to UK government sanctions on Abramovich and his assets.

Told the criteria the bids were judged by included ease/speed of sale. That obviously worked against SMG.



Raine are still expected to make the preferred bidder list public. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) March 24, 2022

There is still a chance SMG will be involved, by joining one of the leading bids still in the running. These seem to be the Todd Boehly/Hansjörg Wyss consortium, as well as the Ricketts’ family bid, and Sir Martin Broughton’s approach with Lord Sebastian Coe.

Other reported failed attempts at buying Chelsea include bids from Aethel Partners, Muhsin Barak and Woody Johnson. Whereas the fate of Centricus and Nick Candy’s approaches are still up in the air — there is a chance they have made it in, if Raine Group’s final list includes four instead of three names as reported in some corners of football media.

Soon, we shall know potential winners and definitive losers of this whole debacle. Until then, we speculate!