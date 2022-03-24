Having won Premier League Manager of the Month prizes in March and October last year, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is back in the fight for this month’s edition of the award. We have been on a good run since early March, winning all of our six matches including three Premier League encounters against Burnley (4-0) and Norwich (3-1) away, and Newcastle (1-0) at home.

To win his third PL individual award, Tuchel will be up against Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham’s Antonio Conte. Of the five contenders, only Tuchel’s fellow countryman Klopp also boasts a three-win record. Therefore be sure to help out our coach, by voting for him here.





A fine month for the boss has been rewarded with a PL Manager of the Month nomination! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 24, 2022

Chelsea’s superb PL form is in no small part the result of impactful performances all across the pitch. One standout is most certainly Kai Havertz, with four goals and an assist in our three league matches this month.

Trevoh Chalobah has also been picked by the league as a PotM contender even though he has not been as good in defence as his veteran counterparts, Antonio Rüdiger and Thiago Silva. He did however contribute to team victories with an assist against Burnley, and the opening goal at Norwich.

Fellow contenders for the award are Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Aston Villa’s Matty Cash, Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, and Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane. To vote for either Havertz or Chalobah (or both, if you’re an advanced internet user), click here.

A double nomination!



Havertz and Chalobah are up for the March PL Player of the Month award! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 24, 2022

Last but certainly not least, Havertz has a chance at dual glory by contending for Premier League Goal of the Month as well. Once again he is not alone in the chase for individual laurels at Cobham, with Reece James’ putting Burnley defenders to dance in the area as a well deserving GotM candidate.

Havertz and James’ goals will be up against efforts from Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne, Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Newcastle’s Bruno Guimarães, Watford’s Cucho Hernández, and Wolverhampton’s Rúben Neves. You can pick your poison here.