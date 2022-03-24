In his sixth season in the Premier League with West Ham, former Chelsea midfielder Declan Rice has already established himself as one of the competition’s best midfielders. The 23-year-old continues to draw admirers nationwide, with Manchester United the latest and presumably strongest in their interest for his talents.

However they might have a difficult mountain to climb to fulfil their wishes. Not only are West Ham wanting £150m for Rice, but he is also still drawn to his boyhood club Chelsea, according to the London Evening Standard.

We do have to admit it has been a while ever since we have been seriously linked to Rice. Most of those rumours came when Frank Lampard was still at helm at the Bridge, with the former manager seen as the biggest “pusher” for such a move.

These days are long gone, with Manchester United now dominating the headlines when it comes to Rice’s future. While West Ham wants to keep him beyond the three years practically left in his contract, it has been difficult doing so as the player has already rejected two approaches by his current.

Rice’s open desire to play Champions League football does not help the Hammers in the slightest, even though they are getting closer and closer to doing so each passing season. Even though Chelsea’s future is uncertain in the short-term future, there is little to doubt on our potential to deliver on the young midfielder’s ambitions while connecting him to his boyhood team (and best buddy, Mason Mount).