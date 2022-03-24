Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is quickly establishing himself as one of the finest in his role in Italy’s Serie A, having scored 15 league goals for AS Roma thus far this season. Big interest in his services this summer could lead to big money coming into the Giallorossi’s pockets, as the team are set to ask £100m for any interested parties according to the Daily Mail.

The fee would represent a 200% return on the initial investment of £34m made by Roma on the player last summer, when he left Stamford Bridge to join former Chelsea head coach José Mourinho at Stadio Olimpico. His most recent feat was scoring the first two goals of Roma’s 3-0 victory over major rivals Lazio, the latter guided by yet another former Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri.

However Roma will be short in time to make it happen. Chelsea’s £67m buyback clause will be active from next year on and the Italians will have to hope one of our rivals looking for attacking potency — such as Manchester United and Manchester City — will be looking to spend big bucks to get their hands on Tammy this summer only (and maybe next winter, where few big moves are made).

Another issue for Roma are their financial situation, with a €185m/£154m loss registered in the previous financial year. Although Financial Fair Play is practically dead, no good business runs around with this kind of loss in their books unless their owner is willing to bankroll it year after year.