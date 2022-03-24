Unity through uncertainty: Azpilicueta looks towards ‘decisive phase’ of Chelsea season

Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta has been doing exemplary work in leading the squad through such unprecedented and uncertain times, and he’s looking to keep that unity going as we head into the final couple months of the season.

Speaking ahead of Spain’s friendly against Albania this weekend, Azpi has echoed some of Thomas Tuchel’s recent comments, in focusing on what we can control and not worrying about things we cannot.

“We are living in moments of uncertainty at Chelsea, that is the reality. “The uncertainty isn’t great, but what we players have to do is work. We are entering a decisive phase of the season and the situation is out of our hands.”

And of course it’s a decisive phase not just on the pitch, with two major trophies and a top-four finish on the line, but also off of it, where the club’s expected to be changing hands before the end of the season.

Hopefully both will result in some glorious outcomes.

“We are experiencing something new. Day by day we discover information, but on a day-to-day basis nothing has affected us. We have not experienced major changes [and] the predisposition for the squad has always been to act in the right way. There is unity and strength from the team and the fans. “We are living in moment of uncertainty, but we are very united.” -César Azpilicueta; source: Mail

Azpi was also asked about his own contract situation, but quickly dismissed the question, saying that now is not the time or the place for any such talk.

Together as one.