WATCH: Mason Mount, Declan Rice play mini golf with Jack Whitehall for Comic Relief

And now for something completely different, a bit of comedy!

Here’s Mason “Eminem” Mount and Declan “Vanilla” Rice playing a short round of mini golf with comedian Jack “Arsenal Fan” Whitehall in a segment for Comic Relief’s 2022 Red Nose Day.

Whitehall’s often a funny guy — his Travels With My Father is pretty good and he’s frequently hilarious on The Graham Norton Show, for example — and he does some good work in this one as well, especially at the expense of Rice and his “at the time of filming still” West Ham association. Though it’s Rice who has the last laugh by absolutely dominating the actual competition and making Whitehall wear a West Ham shirt. It looks like Mason escaped any punishment by finishing second.

Anyway, it’s less than 10 minutes and it’s pretty funny. Might as well watch it.