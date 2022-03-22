The Daily Hilario: Tuesday

GONE?
#Dybala: il contratto non verrà rinnovato ❌⚪️⚫️@GoalItalia— Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) March 21, 2022
RETIRING
BREAKING: MIKE DEAN IS RETIRING AT THE END OF THIS SEASON pic.twitter.com/Vwuv6UlP5v— Football Dialogue (@FootyDialogue) March 20, 2022
HMM
Gerrard on Saka: He’s a good player, he’s an outstanding talent, I love him, but he can’t complain about that [physical] side... I’m sitting here now with screws in my hips, I’ve had about 16 operations,.., and that’s all off the back of earning a living in English football.— James Benge (@jamesbenge) March 20, 2022
Loading comments...