Legendary Chelsea goalkeeper Peter Bonetti laid to final rest at Stamford Bridge

Peter Bonetti passed away in April 2020 at the age of 78 and on Friday, his ashes were laid to final rest behind the goal at The Shed End of Stamford Bridge in a moving memorial service, right near his former teammate and fellow legend Peter Osgood, whose ashes are interred under the penalty spot.

It’s what The Cat wanted, a final wish delayed nearly two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was some doubt whether the memorial service would be able to go ahead or whether it would have to be delayed again, this time due to the restrictions placed on the club by the UK government. Permission was eventually granted, though unfortunately without the ability to sell or give away additional tickets to the event.

In the midst of everything going on at the club, today was a lovely moment. Sad, of course, but a reminder of what Chelsea means to us fans. This has been my other family for 52 years... pic.twitter.com/eOHBSmiIpR — Jeremy Vine ⭐⭐ (@jeremy_vine) March 18, 2022

Still, “over a thousand” were able to attend, family, friends, fans ... all one football-family ... to say final goodbye to one of the biggest club legends.

Of course, we’ll see him every game, right there in goal, guarding it as he did for 729 games.