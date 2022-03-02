Luton Town vs. Chelsea, FA Cup: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Welcome to a cold, rainy Tuesday Wednesday night somewhere in Stoke Luton, where the locals are hoping for a strong dose of the Magic of the Cup™. Big bad Chelsea stand in their way, ready to make everyone feel bad.

Tuchel has cobbled together what looks like a very attacking lineup, with three youngsters on the bench as well.

Here we go!

Luton Town starting lineup (5-3-2):

Steer | Potts (c), Lockyer, Burke, Kioso, Bell | Osho, Berry | Mendes Gomes | Cornick, Muskwe

Substitutes from: Isted, Bree, Naismith, Hylton, Snodgrass, Clark, Campbell, Thorpe, Jerome

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Arrizabalaga | Kenedy, Sarr, Rüdiger, Hudson-Odoi | Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho (c), Saúl | Werner, Lukaku, Mount

Substitutes from: Mendy, Kanté, Kovacic, Pulisic, Barkley, James, Williams, Vale, Hall

Date / Time: Wednesday, March 2, 19.15 GMT; 2:15pm EST; 12:45am IST (next day)

Venue: Kenilworth Road, Luton, England

Referee: Peter Bankes; no VAR

On TV: BBC One (UK); none (USA); Sony TEN 1 (India); SuperSport Football Plus (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!