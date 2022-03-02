There’s no time for disappointment as Chelsea look to bounce back immediately from the loss in the League Cup final by progressing to the next round of the FA Cup. We take on Championship side Luton Town and while it’d be easy to underestimate them, that would be an easy mistake to make.

Just ask Spurs.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community sticks to the trusty 3-4-3 with 61% of the vote, well ahead of the next most popular formation, the 4-3-3 with 12%. But at goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga immediately gets the chance to bounce back with the nod ahead of both Édouard Mendy (15%) and Marcus Bettinelli (4%).

Trevoh Chalobah might have to miss the game after being at the receiving end of a dangerous, yet once again unpunished challenge that required six stitches to fix afterwards, but he leads the voting alongside fellow center back Malang Sarr, with Antonio Rüdiger the only other defender to collect over 50% of the vote. None of Thiago Silva (21%), Andreas Christensen (9%), Reece James (31%), César Azpilicueta (5%), Xavier Simons (22%), or Marcos Alonso (23%) come close, but Lewis Hall and Kenedy do, with the former just narrowly edging out the latter.

The midfield sees Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek beat out both N’Golo Kanté (8%) and Mateo Kovačić (13%). Saúl Ñíguez also gets a decent chunk of votes, so maybe he can try his luck at right wing-back?

After a spell on the sidelines, Callum Hudson-Odoi returns to the starting eleven as he teams up with a reinstated Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner up front. Kai Havertz (19%), Christian Pulisic (26%), and Mason Mount (25%) get some rest, while Hakim Ziyech (4%) remains out with injury. Youngster Harvey Valey finishes with 36%, three times as much as Ross Barkley (12%).

3-4-3 (61%)

Arrizabalaga (81%) | Sarr (88%), Chalobah (86%), Rüdiger (57%) | Hall (48%), Jorginho (64%), Loftus-Cheek (77%), Saúl (58%) | Werner (72%), Lukaku (68%), Hudson-Odoi (78%)