Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea, FA Cup: Live blog; highlights

Our last game for the next two weeks, and a chance to head into the international break and the upcoming (hopefully soon!) ownership transition from Abramovich to whoever with a win and a place in the FA Cup semifinals for the fifth time in the last six years.

With the game coming just 72 hours after our midweek trip to Lille, Tuchel has rotated both in terms of personnel and formation. We also have a surprise start for Édouard Mendy, with regular Cup goalkeeper Kepa missing in action (presumably through injury or illness).

Here we go!

Middlesbrough starting XI:

Lumley | Dijksteel, Taylor, Fry, Tavernier, Howson (c), McNair, Crooks, Connolly, Jones, Balogun

Substitutes from: Daniels, Hall, Olusanya, Peltier, Watmore, Bamba, Bola, Coburn, Boyd-Munce

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Mendy | Sarr, Rüdiger, Silva, Azpilicueta (c) | Mount, Loftus-Cheek, Kovačić | Pulisic, Lukaku, Ziyech

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Alonso, Kenedy, Chalobah, Kanté, Barkley, Havertz, Vale, Werner

Date / Time: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 17.15 GMT; 1:15pm EDT; 10:45pm IST

Venue: Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, England

Referee: Paul Tierney (on pitch); Darren England (VAR)

On TV: BBC One (UK); none (USA); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!