With just hours to go until the deadline, it looks like Nick Candy has managed to line up the financing required to make his bid for his beloved Chelsea Football Club. The luxury property developer has joined forces with two South Korean companies, Hana Financial Group and C&P Sports Group to form the “Blue Football Consortium”.

Hana Financial claim to manage nearly $400b in assets while C&P Sports is a global sports agency and football consulting company, As far as I can tell, most of the actually money is coming from the former.

Both the consortium and C&P have confirmed their intentions with statements released today. C&P had done so a few hours ago, making it briefly appear that they’re helming a bid, but it turns out they are party of Candy’s efforts.

Catalina Kim, CEO of C&P Sports Ltd, says they are in process of a bid for Chelsea, intending to become the first South Korean company to own a club in Europe. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) March 18, 2022

“I can confirm that the two South Korean firms Hana Financial Group and C&P Sports Group are a significant part of Mr Candy’s global consortium of investors. Their involvement is representative of Chelsea’s global brand and huge loyal fanbase in Asia.” -BFC spokesperson; source: Sky

Raine Group will certainly have their pick of global companies, with multiple bids from the US and the UK, at least one from Saudi Arabia, and now one with South Korean backing. Wonder if that bigshot Chairman in Ghana ever actually submitted his bid?

On a sidenote, Blue Football Consortium are not to be confused by True Blue Consortium, which is some sort of NFT nonsense led by John Terry and others, looking to acquire 10 per cent of the club in exchange for a figment of your imagination. WTF.