Middlesbrough vs. Chelsea, FA Cup: You choose the starting lineup

Today’s pre-match press conference was, somewhat understandably, dominated by Chelsea’s ownership situation and overall future uncertainty, but someone did remember to at least ask Tuchel about team news.

Unfortunately, there isn’t great news there either, as Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain out still, and are now joined by Andreas Christensen, who went off injured in the first-half against Lille. Officially they’re “uncertain”, but it sounds a bit more doubtful than that.

“They are in training but not yet in full training yesterday. So let’s see, still some checks to do. It can be a very tight race. Maybe it’s a bit too close.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Football.London

With Ben Chilwell of course still out and Saúl Ñíguez isolating after a positive Covid test, we might see a few youngsters join the group as we head up north and look to do what Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur couldn’t in the earlier rounds.

