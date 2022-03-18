Chelsea drawn against Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals

Chelsea’s next Champions League opponents have been decided today at UEFA’s headquarters at Nyon, Switzerland, where the Blues were drawn against Real Madrid for the competition’s quarter-finals.

If there was a tough draw to be had today, this is definitely it. Real Madrid have been on great form under former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti, with striker Karim Benzema and young winger Vinícius Júnior making it one of the most powerful offensive units in the entirety of Europe.

Chelsea will play the quarter-final’s first leg either on April 5th or 6th, with the return match on April 12th or 13th. If the Blues make it past Real Madrid, the semi-final will be held first on April 26th or 27th, and then on May 3rd or 4th. The final will be held in Paris on May 28th, with UEFA changing the venue from Russia to France following the former’s invasion of Ukraine.

But as tough as Madrid are on paper, the Blues have always managed to overcome whatever danger they bring to the fold. In five matches against Los Blancos, Chelsea have never been beaten with three wins and and two draws. Our most recent encounter with them was during last year’s Champions League, with a 1-1 tie at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in the first leg and a 2-0 win in the return game to send us to the final against Manchester City at Porto.

The full Champions League quarter-finals draw is as follows:

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid

Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid

Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich

Benfica vs. Liverpool

We faced little to no difficulties making it through Lille in the round of 16. We certainly will not have as easy of an path now with Real Madrid in front of us. Still we will make the best out of it and hopefully stay on track for a successful Champions League title defence, come May 28th.