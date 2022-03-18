Lille 1-2 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Bah Gawd that Champions League Anthem is Pulisic’s music!

1. CHRISTIAN PULISIC (8.0)

Pulisic has struggled a bit for consistency, playing time, and fitness at various points this season (and his time at Chelsea in general, for that matter), but he’s started six of our last eight in all competitions — and mostly in his preferred positions up front, either on the wing or a bit more central like in (the first-half in) this one. That has unsurprisingly led to some of his best performances all season, including a hugely important goal to level things on the night just before half-time.

Pulisic also played very well in the first leg against Lille (and also scored), but this is his first WAGNH Man of the Match award all season. And it’s his first since the home leg of the Champions League quarterfinals last season, against FC Porto. In the last two seasons, he has 8 goals and 3 assists in 42 Premier League appearances and 4 goals and 3 assists in 15 Champions League appearances.

So yeah. That anthem? Bah gawd, that’s his music!

Pinpoint accuracy from Pulisic!



What a way to become the highest scoring American male in Champions League history! pic.twitter.com/bkp4rmrvxP — London Is Blue Podcast ⭐️⭐️ (@LondonBluePod) March 16, 2022

2. CÉSAR AZPILICUETA (7.8)

A Captain’s goal for the legendary Captain. Appearance number 463.

“He lives on a daily basis what it takes to be Chelsea captain” -Thomas Tuchel

3. THIAGO SILVA (7.2)

When in doubt, vote Thiago Silva.

vs. LILLE OSC (CL, A, W 2-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Pulisic (8.0)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Azpilicueta (7.8), Silva (7.2), Havertz (7.1), Rüdiger (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Kanté (6.9), Mendy (6.7), Jorginho (6.6), Kovačić (6.6), Christensen (6.1), Alonso (6.1), Loftus-Cheek (6.0, sub), Ziyech (6.0, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Chalobah (5.9, sub), Lukaku (5.7, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

UNRATED (N/A) — Accidentally left Mount off the post-match form so he didn’t get a rating. His current season average is a 6.6, so we’ll go with that one for accounting purposes.

OVERALL