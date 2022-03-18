 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Mount, James, Gallagher called up by England, Abraham, Rice, and Guéhi, too!

Jamie Carragher’s mind blown

By David Pasztor
West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Two current Chelsea first-team players, one current Chelsea loanee, and three more one-time Chelsea youngsters have been called by Gareth Southgate to the England national football team ahead of the March international break that starts after this weekend.

Congrats to Mason Mount, Reece James, Conor Gallagher, Tammy Abraham, Marc Guéhi (first time!), and Declan Rice! (Though hopefully James doesn’t actually go, considering his recent hamstring injuries.)

That’s six current or former Chelsea players, all six of whom came through the Academy, all six of whom had been at the Academy since before age 10. (Rice is the only one of the six to not actually graduate from the Chelsea Academy in the end.) It’s an especially pertinent point to make in the wake of no-talent ass-clown Jamie Carragher blasting his ridiculous nonsense about the Chelsea Academy into millions of willing brainwashed glued to TV screens on Monday night.

Anyway, England take on Switzerland and Côte d’Ivoire in a pair of friendlies next Tuesday and Friday, respectively.

