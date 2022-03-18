Saúl Ñíguez tests positive for COVID-19, doing ‘all fine for now’

Saúl Ñíguez has revealed that the has tested positive for COVID-19, probably explaining why he didn’t travel with the team for Wednesday night’s Champions League Round of 16 second leg in Lille.

Saúl confirmed on social media that he is feeling “all fine for now, nothing serious”, though possibly not without any symptoms, since he also says he will be taking it easy until things “improve” and he tests negative. At the minimum, he will have to be isolating for five days, as per current regulations.

The 27-year-old Atlético Madrid loanee has overcome some rather serious growing pains to become a solid rotational option for Thomas Tuchel, either in midfield or as an emergency left wing-back. It’s probably not enough to convince Chelsea to activate our €35m buy-option, especially given the uncertainties about ownership and future finances, but he has proven useful in certain situations, which is more than can be said for some other players on the payroll.

Hopefully Saúl can come through this without any short- or long-term effects. We do have a two-week international break coming up after this weekend, which is not bad as far as timing goes.