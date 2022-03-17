Jorginho believes this Chelsea team ‘even more special’ than last year’s group

Strength through adversity may be a classic (sports) cliché, but it’s also one of those clichés that has plenty of actual truth behind it. That of course doesn’t necessarily mean that every team faced with adversity rises as one to meet it, which makes what this current Chelsea group are doing all that more special. Forged through the fire of injuries, fixture congestion, and now, geopolitical machinations.

Vice-captain Jorginho certainly likes what he’s seeing, even compared to last year’s Champions League-winning squad.

“I believe that with everything that is happening, our group is getting even stronger. I’m feeling something that is making this group even more special that what already is. I believe we are seeing this as an opportunity to solidify our group, and get out of this even stronger.” “[We] love play football and represent Chelsea, we are going to give it our all to continue to play football and bring happiness to our fans.” -Jorginho; source: TNT Sports via /r/chelseafc

Have you been tried, in that fire?

And did you come through as pure gold?