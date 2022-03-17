Sports betting company Parimatch suspend Chelsea sponsorship, hopefully for good

Gambling and sports betting is a massive business, and unfortunately a massive presence in the Premier League, who are more than happy to take millions from such companies (see also: NFTs) and, in turn, more than happy to let these agencies make even more money by fleecing fans (or worse) and making betting an integral part of the game. (While also taking the strong moral high ground on any betting offenses.) It’s practically a double standard, though I suppose that shouldn’t surprise us anymore.

Unfortunately, clubs themselves are fully complicit as well, with a great number of teams in the top four divisions sponsored by betting companies, big and small, in various forms. Chelsea also have a betting partner, Parimatch, who signed a three-year agreement last summer.

NEW: Parimatch become the latest Chelsea partners to distance themselves from the club: 'After considering the situation, we have decided to pause all joint marketing and brand campaigns with the Club featuring the Parimatch logo and brand.' — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) March 17, 2022

At least we used to. Parimatch have today joined Three UK, Hyundai, and whoever and whatever Zapp are/were, in suspending their sponsorship.

Perhaps I’m just speaking for myself, but hopefully they will have suspended it for good. And hopefully whoever the new owners will be, we keep betting companies out of Chelsea Football Club. Thanks in advance.