Everton FCW 0-3 Chelsea FCW, FA WSL: Post-match reaction

Solid football showed by Chelsea from kick-off was a good sign that tonight had little chance of being as frustrating as the late dramatic winner we had last weekend against Aston Villa. The hosts at Everton did not seem to have the best defensive setup and Chelsea quickly noticed that, with Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder running them ragged.

The former would score the opener tonight seven minutes into the match. A good floated cross by Sophie Ingle from the right was met by a classic Kerr header, “propping” the ball into the back of the net.

Kerr’s score would be followed by a beautiful goal from Guro Reiten. With the tip of her boot, the Norwegian international doubled our lead over the hosts with a shot from distance.

Erin Cuthbert followed suit. Another shot from outside the box, and another Chelsea goal in the first half to take us three up against the Toffees at Rossett Park.

The three-goal advantage built in the first half of the match was a proper screenshot of what took place at the hosts’ stadium: a complete domination of Chelsea over Everton, with their first shot registered only 42 minutes from kick-off. Even that did not bring a hint of danger to Zecira Musovic’s goal, going way off target in its track.

With most of our work done in the first half, Chelsea had little to do in the second one but maintain their lead. That is precisely what the visitors did, with Everton offering little threat to put our victory in doubt.

Carefree!