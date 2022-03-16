Lille vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

Well, it’s time for a nice little break from all the drama. It’s time for some football! (At least I hope there won’t be too much drama.)

Chelsea carry a 2-0 lead from the first leg, which makes the first goal scored tonight especially important. There is no away-goals rule this year, so a straight up aggregate score will win the tie, with extra time and penalties tonight if necessary.

Tuchel has gone for wing-backs, but also an extra midfielder, to help lock things down.

Here we go!

Lille starting lineup (4-4-2):

Leo Jardim | Tiago Djaló, Botman, Fonte (c), Çelik | Gudmundsson, Xeka, André, Bamba | David, Yilmaz

Substitutes from: Grbic, Raux, Ben Arfa, Lihadji, Gomes, Weah, Zhegrova, Onana, Bradaric

Chelsea starting lineup (3-5-2):

Mendy | Rüdiger, Silva, Christensen | Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, Kanté, Azpilicueta (c) | Pulisic, Havertz

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Sarr, Kenedy, Mount, Vale, Ziyech, Loftus-Cheek, Lukaku, Werner

Date / Time: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 20.00 GMT; 4pm EDT; 1:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France

Referee: Davide Massa (on pitch); Massimiliano Irrati (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 2 (UK); Galavision, uniMás (USA); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport Football Plus (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Paramount+, TUDNxtra (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!