Chelsea go into the return leg against Lille with a two-goal lead, a reasonably healthy squad and on the back of a rousing win. Things might be chaotic elsewhere, but the footballing side of things couldn’t be looking much better. Time to finish the job and get into the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

No change in formation or in goal from the WAGNH community with the 3-5-2 (12%) coming closest to the 3-4-3. Kepa Arrizabalaga (4%) remains a firm second-choice to Édouard Mendy.

After a few mistakes in recent games, Trevoh Chalobah (32%) joins Malang Sarr (10%) on the bench as Antonio Rüdiger, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen form the back three. César Azpilicueta is available and immediately slots in at right wing-back while Marcos Alonso does the same on the opposite side; Kenedy (3%) continues to kick his heels.

It was not a tight race in midfield with Mateo Kovačić and N’Golo Kanté are once again preferred to Jorginho (39%). Ruben Loftus-Cheek (7%) is the only other option in the middle due to Ross Barkley and Saúl Ñíguez not traveling.

Kai Havertz was the hero at the weekend and the community agreed he definitely needs to start ahead of Romelu Lukaku (23%) and Timo Werner (14%) once more. He teams up with Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic; Hakim Ziyech (53%) comes close and Harvey Vale (2%) collects a few votes as well.

3-4-3 (76%)

Mendy (95%) | Rüdiger (99%), Silva (96%), Christensen (66%) | Alonso (79%), Kanté (82%), Kovačić (80%), Azpilicueta (92%) | Pulisic (67%), Havertz (87%), Mount (70%)