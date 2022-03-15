Lille vs. Chelsea, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea have landed in Lille tonight (on an airplane!) ahead of tomorrow’s Round of 16 second leg clash against Lille, carrying a 2-0 lead from the first leg a few weeks ago, when our world, both near and far, looked quite different.

But we have to keep trying to do our best amidst the circumstances, and that includes making good on that first leg lead. “No match is decided by a 2-0 score,” as Thomas Tuchel said in his press conference, and it is the most cliched of dangerous leads indeed. The first goal on Wednesday night will be of utmost importance, though isn’t that always true?

In any case, 22 players traveled, with injured trio Ben Chilwell, Reece James, and Callum Hudson-Odoi missing out — though the latter two are close to returning after taking part in training earlier today (certainly after the international break, one would assume). Ross Barkley and Saúl also miss the trip, for unspecified reasons, but both César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonos are back and ready to start, as confirmed by Tuchel.

