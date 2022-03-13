Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Are you ready for some ... football!? Let’s hope the players are, despite all that’s going on.
Both teams are in great form coming in, and both teams have gone for strong lineups, with Tuchel opting for what looks like a back-four, at least until kick-off when we’ll find out what it actually is (4-2-2-2? 4-3-3? Something else?).
Here we go!
Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-2-2):
Mendy | Sarr, Rüdiger, Christensen, Chalobah | Jorginho (c), Kanté | Ziyech, Mount | Werner, Havertz
Substitutes form: Arrizabalaga, Silva, Alonso, Barkley, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Saúl, Pulisic, Lukaku
Newcastle United starting lineup (5-2-3):
Dúbravka | Targett, Burn, Lascelles (c), Schär, Manquillo | Longstaff, Bruno G | Murphy, Wood, Almirón
Substitutes from: Darlow, Krafth, Gillespie, Fraser, Dummett, Gayle, Saint-Maximin, De Bolle, Ritchie
Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!
Loading comments...