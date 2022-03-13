 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-NEWCASTLE-UKRAINE-CONFLICT-SANCTIONS Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Are you ready for some ... football!? Let’s hope the players are, despite all that’s going on.

Both teams are in great form coming in, and both teams have gone for strong lineups, with Tuchel opting for what looks like a back-four, at least until kick-off when we’ll find out what it actually is (4-2-2-2? 4-3-3? Something else?).

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-2-2):
Mendy | Sarr, Rüdiger, Christensen, Chalobah | Jorginho (c), Kanté | Ziyech, Mount | Werner, Havertz

Substitutes form: Arrizabalaga, Silva, Alonso, Barkley, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Saúl, Pulisic, Lukaku

Newcastle United starting lineup (5-2-3):
Dúbravka | Targett, Burn, Lascelles (c), Schär, Manquillo | Longstaff, Bruno G | Murphy, Wood, Almirón

Substitutes from: Darlow, Krafth, Gillespie, Fraser, Dummett, Gayle, Saint-Maximin, De Bolle, Ritchie

