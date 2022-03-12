Hyundai temporarily ‘suspend’ already expiring Chelsea sponsorship

Shirt sleeve sponsors Hyundai have decided to follow main shirt sponsors Three UK in suspending their sponsorship of the club, following the sanctions placed by the UK government on our soon-to-be former owner, Roman Abramovich.

Hyundai took a few days to “assess” the situation before coming to this PR-rrific conclusion, confirming in a statement that they were doing so “until further notice”. They might not need to give any further notice ever again of course, considering that their deal was set to end in a couple months already anyway!

“In the current circumstances, we have taken the decision to suspend our marketing and communication activities with the Club until further notice.” -Hyundai statement; source: Mirror

When the reported £10m-per-year deal was announced in 2018, it was hashtagged with #ForTheFans. Clearly, they only cared about themselves in the end.

With no ‘3’ logo on the front and no Hyundai logo on the left sleeve, Sunday’s shirt might turn out to be quite a special collector’s item! Are Ken Bates’ Grange Farm or that Bai Lin Tea fake company still in business?