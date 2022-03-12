Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

It’s a fixture that’s bound to have tons of attention on it for various off-the-pitch reasons, but there’s potential for plenty of drama on the pitch as well.

Both teams are in good form and Newcastle especially are riding high on the back of a three-match winning run and a nine-match unbeaten run (six wins) in the Premier League, which has seen them climb well out of the relegation zone and into midtable. Only Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea have better records than the Toon over the past four games.

And unfortunately the injury bug has struck the Blues once again as well. Reece James is again out with a hamstring injury. Callum Hudson-Odoi has had an Achilles knock for while and the trio of Christian Pulsic, César Azpiliuceta, and Marcos Alonso have all been dealing with some sort of (non-covid?) illness.

Due to our lack of numbers in certain area, we had Súl and Loftus-Cheel deputize at wing-backs last game.



