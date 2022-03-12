Norwich City 1-3 Chelsea, Player Ratings: The Mount-Havertz Double Act

1. MASON MOUNT (8.4)

Mason Mount hasn’t quite hit the heights of last year’s Chelsea (and WAGNH) Player of the Year campaign, though that may have something to do with playing in a slightly different role and position than last year. In this game, he was back to his old role and back to being his world class self, combining brilliantly with Kai Havertz especially to repeatedly put Norwich to the sword.

We’d be remiss to mention however that despite his relative underperformance, this is now Mount’s fifth Man of the Match award for us this season, which is the most of any non-goalkeeper.

More of this please!

2. KAI HAVERTZ (8.4)

Havertz continues his ridiculously good form: this is his fifth rating of 7.9 or higher in his last six games. He’s now into double digits in goals for the first time in his Chelsea career, and comfortably our highest rated forward on the season.

Here’s one clip that made the rounds on social media, summing up the Double Act of King Kai and Money Mase at Carrow Road — even if in this case, the latter’s shot went untidily over the bar.

3. THIAGO SILVA (7.8)

When in doubt, vote Thiago.

vs. NORWICH CITY (PL, A, W 3-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Mount (8.4), Havertz (8.4)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Silva (7.8), Kanté (7.5, sub), Kovačić (7.0), Azpilicueta (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Chalobah (6.9), Mendy (6.8), Christensen (6.6), Jorginho (6.5), Saúl (6.3), Lukaku (6.2, sub), Loftus-Cheek (6.2, sub), Werner (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): —

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL