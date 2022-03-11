Tuchel explains Pulisic absence, Azpilicueta half-time substitution

Chelsea brought back a brief bit of normalcy into our little footballing world with Thursday’s 3-1 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road. Unfortunately, our footballing “normal” this season also includes dealing with constant injuries and illnesses and that continued as well.

The two latest in that regard are Christian Pulisic, who was a surprise absentee from the matchday squad — joining a still-recovering Marcos Alonso (Covid symptoms) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles) — and César Azpilicueta, who was back after a weeklong absence of his own, but was substituted at half-time despite being one of our best performers in the opening period (and replaced by a very much out of position Ruben Loftus-Cheek at right wing-back).

After the game, Tuchel did get a chance to address their situations, revealing that they were both under the weather, Pulisic with a fever (but not Covid?) and Dave with what sounds like stomach cramps.

“[Christian] had two bad nights, felt ill, felt sick, had a bit of change of temperature, body temperature felt hot, felt cold, felt hot, felt cold. That is why he did not feel good this morning so we decided to leave him at home and hopefully get rest and sleep and get back soon. So that was a last-minute change in the squad. “At half time Azpi had the same. Azpi did not feel well. A bit of a stomach problem and pain so we decided to take him out. He did not feel good.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Football.London

Next time, stay away from the undercooked foods, guys...