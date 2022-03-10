 clock menu more-arrow no yes
WATCH: Sam Kerr makes it 4-1 Chelsea against West Ham!

By Fellipe Miranda
Never in doubt! Chelsea needed only one good chance to take the heat off themselves following West Ham pulling one back against us at the start of the second half, with Sam Kerr calmly putting the ball into the back of the net for her 20th goal of the 2021-22 season.

