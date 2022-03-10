Norwich City vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Happy Birthday, Chelsea Football Club!

And what’s a birthday it’s been already, with Chelsea becoming a frozen asset for the first time in our history. Always making history!

The club are allowed to continue operating under a “special license”, so now it’s time for a bit of football, thankfully.

Here we go!

Norwich City starting lineup (3-5-2):

Krul | Kabak, Hanley (c), Zimmermann | Williams, McLEan, Normann, Lees-Melou, Aarons | Pukki, Sargent

Substitutes from: Gunn, Gibson, Giannoulis, Rupp, Sorensen, Rashica, Placheta, Dowell, Rowe

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Christensen, Silva, Chalobah | Saul, Kovacic, Jorginho, Azpilicueta (c) | Werner, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Sarr, Kenedy, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Vale, Ziyech, Lukaku

Date / Time: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 19.30 GMT; 2:30pm EST; 1am IST (next day)

Stadium: Carrow Road, Norwich, England

Referee: Martin Atkinson (on pitch); Jarred Gillet (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); none (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar, JioTV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!