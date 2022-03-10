Chelsea to engage with UK government to determine and amend ‘scope’ of special license

Roman Abramovich’s UK-based assets have been frozen as of this morning (Thursday), but Chelsea Football Club have been given a “special license” to continue operating on a restricted basis. Chelsea have now confirmed that we will indeed be doing so, including fulfilling both the men’s and women’s teams fixtures that are scheduled for today.

The full scope of this license was not made immediately clear however, especially as far as it pertains to the club’s ongoing sale (Abramovich didn’t want any “net proceeds” for himself after all), as well as weirdly specific restrictions about merchandising (broadcasting revenue is okay but not club shop sales, even though incoming funds would be frozen by default anyway) or ticket sales (even though the incoming funds will also be used to keep paying the players and staff), and travel budgets (why is spending money on the team’s travel a sanction for the owner and his big bad associate?).

To that effect, Chelsea will also be looking to “engage in discussions” to determine the full scope, and will also be looking for ways to “amend” that license to allow normal operations at the club, including our work in the local community. Chelsea Football Club is much more than just the men’s first-team after all.

The club’s statement, in full: