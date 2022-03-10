Chelsea have been on a good run of form in the Premier League and the fixture list certainly looks favourable. To further cement our third spot, three points are needed against Norwich City, who currently sit bottom of the league. There’s no margin for error here and anything other than a win would be a major disappointment.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

For the WAGNH community, Édouard Mendy and the 3-4-3 formation remain obvious first choices, well ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga (7%) and the 3-5-2 (8%)/4-3-3 (7%)/etc.

There are also no changes in defense as Antonio Rüdiger, Trevoh Chalobah and Thiago Silva start, with Malang Sarr (21%) and Barcelona-bound Andreas Christensen (40%) falling well short. At the time of voting, Reece James’s newest hamstring injury wasn’t yet known, so he starts on the right with Marcos Alonso at left wing-back. César Azpilicueta (44%) is up next after Reece, while and Kenedy (11%) brings up the rear.

In midfield, N’Golo Kanté (41%) gets rested for Jorginho, who joins Mateo Kovačić in the pivot. Saúl Ñíguez (24%) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (29%) play back-ups once agani.

Kai Havertz scored a brace over the weekend so he starts ahead of Romelu Lukaku (39%). Mason Mount (45%) has struggled recently and therefore drops to the bench, with Christian Pulisic getting rewarded for his fine form instead. Hakim Ziyech meanwhile goes straight back into the starting eleven at the expense of Callum Hudson-Odoi (23%) and Timo Werner (28%).

3-4-3 (76%)

Mendy (92%) | Rüdiger (89%), Silva (68%), Chalobah (71%) | Alonso (47%), Kovačić (79%), Jorginho (48%), James (58%) | Pulisic (60%), Havertz (73%), Ziyech (50%)