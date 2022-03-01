Luton Town vs. Chelsea, FA Cup: You choose the starting lineup

From the bright lights of Wembley and the big occasion of a national cup final over the weekend, Chelsea travel to the outskirts in Luton and the 10,000-capacity Kenilworth Road for a midweek FA Cup match in the last 16. The Magic of the Cup, and the Magic of the Cup.

That’s not to say that Luton should be underestimated, pushing for the promotion playoffs in the Championship as they are. They haven’t played top-tier football in three decades, since relegation from the old First Division in 1992, but manager Nathan Jones has taken the Hatters from the brink of relegation two years ago to where they are now, and they will certainly be ready to take advantage of any post-finals lull from us.

Chelsea U23’s PL2 match was postponed yesterday, which might increase a few youngsters’ chances of taking part in this one, as might any potential lingering fitness issues for the likes of César Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Hakim Ziyech, or Reece James.

Choose wisely.

