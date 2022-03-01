Chelsea 0-0 (10-11 p/k) Liverpool, Player Ratings: Some of this year’s very best

1. ÉDOUARD MENDY (9.1)

Much of the post-match focus has been on Kepa Arrizabalaga and his role in the shootout, but we certainly should recognize that Mendy had one of his best performances of the year — save for that one poor clearance — and that’s saying something.

We’ll never know what would’ve happened had Mendy stayed in goal for the shootout as well. The difference between their success rates is a lot smaller now after Sunday (83% conversation rate vs. 73% conversion rate, up from 69%)!

But we do know that Mendy remains the world’s best goalkeeper, and that’s something to celebrate and appreciate.

2. THIAGO SILVA (8.5)

It’s hard to remember the last time Silva started a game and didn’t finish in the top three, but just like for Mendy, this was an exceptional performance on the biggest of stages, highlighted by his goal-line clearance at the end of a lung-bursting sprint back from the opposite penalty area (he had gone up for the set piece). And while the ball was probably going wide, just the fact that Silva was there to hack it clear anyway illustrates perfectly his (still) ridiculous quality.

Long may it last!

Que partida fez o nosso zagueiro Thiago Silva ontem, com direito a salvar esse gol em cima da linha!



Brabo de mais! #ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/u0rHVfnnbX — ⭐⭐Stamford Brasil (@StamfordBrasil) February 28, 2022

3. MATEO KOVAČIĆ (7.9)

Kovačić just narrowly beats out Antonio Rüdiger and Kai Havertz for the third spot on podium, continuing his own stellar run of form in 2022.

In fact, everyone played very well, especially the starters (yes, even Mason Mount, outside of his finishing), making this one of the best performances, if not the best, since that 4-0 against Juventus way back in November — three months ago, though it feels a lot longer than that!

vs. LIVERPOOL (LC, N, D 0-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): Mendy (9.1)

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Silva (8.5)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Kovačić (7.9), Rüdiger (7.9), Havertz (7.9), Chalobah (7.3), Kanté (7.2), Alonso (7.2), Azpilicueta (7.0), Pulisic (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): James (6.8, sub), Lukaku (6.6, sub), Jorginho (6.4, sub), Werner (6.1, sub), Mount (6.1)

POOR (5.0-5.9): —

BAD (4.0-4.9): Arrizabalaga (4.3, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL

(update pending due to technical issues)