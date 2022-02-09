Al Hilal 0-1 Chelsea, Club World Cup: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea came in as the clear favorites, and we got to work right away in living up to that billing. But the first half was a rather familiar story in being unable to take full advantage of promising situations and chances.

Fortunately, we did get a lucky bounce off of a defender and Romelu Lukaku made no mistake from point-blank range to give us a slim 1-0 half-time lead. Lukaku had a couple other chances go begging, while Ziyech kept peppering the goalkeeper with shots from distance that lacked the requisite quality to actually result in a goal.

Chelsea kept the pressure up in the second half without finding another breakthrough, while the referee let Al Hilal get away with a red card challenge on Alonso and a clear penalty on Christensen.

With the game staying close, Al Hilal grew into proceedings around the hour-mark. Kepa kept Chelsea in the game with a couple great saves.

Having survived the 15 minutes of strong pressure, Chelsea were able to reestablish a bit more control for the final 15 to see out the result.

On to the final!

Carefree.

Chelsea back in the 3-4-3 for the first time in some time, though only 3 changes in personnel from the weekend (Silva, Alonso, Havertz back in, Sarr, Mount, Hudson-Odoi out)

Kanté on at the half for Jorginho, with Chelsea switching more of a 3-5-2 look (Ziyech dropping into midfield). Sarr on late for Alonso to make it more of a 5-3-2, even.

Silva appeared to suffer an impact to his knee just before half, but evidently was able to rub it off and finish out the game.

Palmeiras await in Saturday’s final! They beat the Champions of Africa, Al Ahly, 3-1, yesterday.

KTBFFH

