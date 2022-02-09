 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Al Hilal vs. Chelsea, Club World Cup: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By David Pasztor Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Al Hilal v Chelsea FC: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

It’s the Champions of Asia versus the Champions of Europe, for a chance to take on the Champions of South America to become the Champions of the World! Or something. And it’s live!

Thomas Tuchel teleconferenced in a strong lineup, back to the tried and trusty 3-4-3.

Here we go!

Al Hilal starting XI:
Almouaiouf (c) | Alburayk, Jang, Al Bulayhi, Shahrani, Cuellar, Kanno, Salem, Pereira, Marega, Ighalo

Substitutes from: Alowais, Aljadani, Jahfali, Muteb, Saud, Hamad, Musab, Shehri, Alobaid, Michael, Carillo

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):
Arrizabalaga | Rüdiger, Silva, Christensen | Alonso, Jorginho, Kovačić, Azpilicueta (c) | Havertz, Lukaku, Ziyech

Substitutes from: Mendy, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Sarr, Kenedy, Kanté, Saúl, Barkley, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Werner

Date / Time: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 16.30 GMT; 11:30am EST; 10pm IST
Venue: Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Referee: César Ramos (on pitch); Mauro Vigliano (VAR)

On TV: E4 (UK); Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes (USA); elsewhere
Streaming: All 4 (UK); Fox Sports Go (USA) — you can get a free 7-day trial to fuboTV in the USA since no one has FS2 (here’s our referral link); and you check FIFA’s YouTube channel if there are no local rights holders

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...