Al Hilal vs. Chelsea, Club World Cup: Live blog; highlights

It’s the Champions of Asia versus the Champions of Europe, for a chance to take on the Champions of South America to become the Champions of the World! Or something. And it’s live!

Thomas Tuchel teleconferenced in a strong lineup, back to the tried and trusty 3-4-3.

Here we go!

Al Hilal starting XI:

Almouaiouf (c) | Alburayk, Jang, Al Bulayhi, Shahrani, Cuellar, Kanno, Salem, Pereira, Marega, Ighalo

Substitutes from: Alowais, Aljadani, Jahfali, Muteb, Saud, Hamad, Musab, Shehri, Alobaid, Michael, Carillo

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Arrizabalaga | Rüdiger, Silva, Christensen | Alonso, Jorginho, Kovačić, Azpilicueta (c) | Havertz, Lukaku, Ziyech

Substitutes from: Mendy, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Sarr, Kenedy, Kanté, Saúl, Barkley, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Werner

Date / Time: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 16.30 GMT; 11:30am EST; 10pm IST

Venue: Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Referee: César Ramos (on pitch); Mauro Vigliano (VAR)

On TV: E4 (UK); Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: All 4 (UK); Fox Sports Go (USA) — you can get a free 7-day trial to fuboTV in the USA since no one has FS2 (here’s our referral link); and you check FIFA’s YouTube channel if there are no local rights holders

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!