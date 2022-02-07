Mount returns to light training; Mendy expected to rejoin ‘later this week’

After missing Sunday’s training in Abu Dhabi, Mason Mount was back on Monday with the main group, though only for the first half of the session before joining Reece James in individual fitness drills on the side for the second half.

Mount appeared to have picked up a knock while taking a shot in extra-time on Saturday, but fortunately it doesn’t look like a big concern for our reigning Player of the Year. That said, he will probably still get rested for Wednesday’s Club World Cup semifinal against Al Hilal — though that’s just my guess rather than anything official. We should have a press conference coming up in the next day or so, which might shed more light on the situation.

“Our focus is always on the next game because they come thick and fast but we really want to win this tournament. We haven’t ever won it as a club so we want to win it, like every competition we’re in. We want to have that winning mentality and hopefully it will be a good trip for us.” -Mason Mount; source: Chelsea FC

The only other absentee from Monday’s training was Édouard Mendy, with the Chelsea official website expecting him to join up “later this week” after attending to the important and necessary business of celebrating Senegal’s historic Africa Cup of Nations triumph back home.