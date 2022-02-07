Chelsea 2-1 Plymouth Argyle, Player Ratings: Kepa keeps up Cup caliber

1. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (8.3)

Kepa’s redemption arc continues with yet another impressive outing, yet another penalty save, and yet another Man of the Match performance, his sixth of the season, which is most on the team and especially impressive considering he’s only made twelve appearances! That does put him over our threshold for Player of the Season consideration — and he does lead in overall average voting, ahead of Thiago Silva, even.

Édouard Mendy will presumably have his starting spot back once he rejoins the team following his own heroics at the Africa Cup of Nations, but Kepa will likely get plenty more chances to lead us to victories and trophies this season.

2. CÉSAR AZPILICUETA (8.1)

Speaking of leading us to victories, Captain DAVE took matters into his own hands with his first goal of the season, his first ever FA Cup goal — and his 15th overall in Blue in a storied decade-long Chelsea career. And then he almost added another as if they were London buses.

Azpi may not be at his peak anymore — he had run out of legs in extra-time, for example, which would’ve been unthinkable before — but he’s having a pretty good season and hopefully not his last in Chelsea colors.

3. HAKIM ZIYECH (7.7)

Ziyech picked up right where he left off before the break, but unfortunately no one was able to take advantage of his service, and his own shots were also blocked. Still, another excellent outing from the Wizard of AMS, repaying Tuchel’s continued trust and faith (seven consecutive appearances now, six starts).

vs. PLYMOUTH (FA, H, W 2-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Arrizabalaga (8.3), Azpilicueta (8.1)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Ziyech (7.7), Kovačić (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Alonso (6.9, sub), Mount (6.7), Rüdiger (6.6), Havertz (6.3, sub), Jorginho (6.2)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Christensen (5.9), Chalobah (5.9, sub), Hudson-Odoi (5.6), Sarr (5.5), Saúl (5.5, sub), Werner (5.1, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Lukaku (3.7)

OVERALL

(update pending)